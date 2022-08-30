Biden to criticize 'extreme' GOP agenda as he talks police funding, crime prevention

President Joe Biden will continue his sharpened attacks on the Republican Party as he travels to Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, an official said, criticizing the "MAGA agenda" and GOP reaction to the Mar-a-Lago search and Jan. 6 as he highlights his policing and crime prevention efforts.

Biden, once apprehensive about directly criticizing his Oval Office predecessor, has ramped up his rhetoric ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, recently accusing some in the Republican Party of "semi-fascism."

"The president will make clear that congressional Republicans' extreme MAGA agenda is a threat to the rule of law," an administration official said when previewing Tuesday's trip. "He will say that you can't propose defunding the FBI or defend the mob that stormed the Capitol and attacked and assaulted police officers on Jan. 6 and be pro-police."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre also told reporters Monday they can expect to hear Biden criticize Republicans who called to "defund" the FBI after agents executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Biden has so far limited his comments on the search, stating he had no prior knowledge it was going to be conducted.

When asked by ABC News White House Correspondent MaryAlice Parks if he thought national security could have been compromised at Trump's home, Biden said he'll "let the Justice Department determine that."

President Joe Biden speaks in Dover, Delaware. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images, FILE

The White House's "Safer America Plan," unveiled in July, calls on Congress to add $37 billion for the training of 100,000 additional police officers, to clear court backlogs and to establish new grants for communities to prevent violent crime and ease the burden on police officers in responding to non-violent situations.

In addition to making the case for the additional funding, Biden will discuss the need to build on the bipartisan gun safety legislation passed earlier this summer by enacting a ban on assault weapons. The gun safety law, while the first major piece of reform in decades, didn't go as far as Democrats and gun control advocates had hoped.

"A majority of Americans support it," the official said of an assault weapons ban. "The NRA opposes it. Do Republican Members of Congress side with the American people or the NRA? It's time to hold every elected official's feet to the fire."

Biden will discuss the proposal at 3:15 p.m. at Wilkes University in his first of three stops in the battleground state in a week.

Meanwhile, Trump will also be in Pennsylvania this week for his first rally since the Aug. 8 search.

The former president will be campaigning for Republicans in two key Pennsylvania races: the gubernatorial election and the U.S. Senate contest.

Doug Mastriano, who is running for governor, and Mehmet Oz, who is running for Senate, will be in attendance at Trump's rally in Wilkes-Barre. Trump has endorsed them both.

ABC News' Sarah Kolinovsky and Justin Gomez contributed to this report.