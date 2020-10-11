Biden 'wants to debate Donald Trump again': National campaign co-chair The Democratic nominee will participate in an ABC town hall on Thursday.

Joe Biden is committed to debating President Donald Trump later this month, given that all safety protocols are followed and Trump is "COVID-free," said Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana congressman and national co-chair of the the Democratic nominee's presidential campaign, on ABC's "This Week."

"I know that Joe Biden wants to debate Donald Trump, again. And Americans saw the disaster that Donald Trump had in the first debate. But I will tell you that we will do what we did from the beginning of this campaign and the pandemic. We will listen to the American experts and scientists -- so here it's the Cleveland Clinic -- and they have set up the protocols," Richmond told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Sunday.

"So if Donald Trump is COVID-free, and the protocols are set up to protect the health, not only of Joe Biden, but the health of the families that attend, the health of the cameraman, the health of everyone, the janitors in the building ... we would love to see it and we want to see it in a town-hall format," he continued.

Following a raucous first debate in Cleveland and Trump's positive test result for COVID-19 later that week, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced earlier this week that the second debate was going to be virtual. Within minutes, Trump pulled out of that debate, saying he did not want to participate in a virtual event.

Biden is now participating in an ABC town hall on Thursday instead. Trump is expected to participate in one on another network, sources familiar confirm to ABC News. According to the debate commission, both candidates have agreed to participate in a debate on Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Richmond, as Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris have done in recent weeks, also dodged questions on whether more seats should be added to the U.S. Supreme Court if Republicans are able to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

"I just want to spend my time now, one, making sure Donald Trump loses, but two, making sure that we don't confirm this judge. Women's reproductive rights are at stake. Civil rights are at stake, and I think that that's what we should focus on. Not a hypothetical, 'do we expand the Supreme Court," Richmond told Karl. "I think it's a legitimate question for you to ask. But it is a distraction with 22 days before the election."

When pressed on Biden's tax plan and an analysis from the Tax Policy Center that concluded some families making less than $400,000 would see a slight increase in their taxes, Richmond pledged that any legislation Democrats would introduce under a Biden administration would only affect higher earners.

"What we have seen, and our goal, is to not raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000. So when you see our legislation that will come up, day one or day two in the administration, it will not raise taxes on people making less than $400,000 a year," Richmond said.

The congressman also encouraged voters to take advantage of the ability to vote early in-person, which he cast as a safer way to cast a ballot during the pandemic, and a method that will help decrease the instances of long lines on Election Day.

"I'm encouraging people to take advantage of the voting process. Early vote in person is a great way to do it, it reduces lines on Election Day," Richmond said. "We want to make sure that every vote counts. And that's what makes America the great democracy that it is."

Biden is wrapping up his most aggressive week of campaigning yet, visiting the battleground state of Pennsylvania twice and making stops in Arizona, Florida and Nevada.

During a speech in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Biden pitched his economic agenda while making a concerted effort to encourage people to vote early in the state.

"We've got to come together. We're going to have to vote like we've never voted before. Early voting is open here in Pennsylvania. So go vote if you can. And go to iwillvote.com/pa to find out when and where you can vote early. If you requested a mail-in ballot, return it as soon as possible," Biden said at the United Association (UA) Plumbers Local 27.