Biden to deliver 'Christmas address' from White House

It follows a show of unity with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

As 2022 comes to an end, President Joe Biden will deliver a what the White House is calling a "Christmas address" Thursday afternoon.

The speech will focus "on what unites us as Americans, his optimism for the year ahead, and wishing Americans joy in the coming year," the White House said, and is scheduled for 4 p.m.

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022. Andrew Harnik/AP

It follows a powerful address from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Congress where the wartime leader invoked the Battle of the Bulge at Christmastime during World War II and reminded Americans of shared values during the holidays as Russian continues its violent invasion of Ukraine.

"Just like the brave American soldiers which held their lines and fought back Hitler’s forces during the Christmas of 1944, brave Ukrainian soldiers are doing the same to Putin’s forces this Christmas," Zelenskyy said.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Americans, in two days we will celebrate Christmas. Maybe candlelit. Not because it’s more romantic, no, but because there will not be, there will be no electricity," he continued. "We’ll celebrate Christmas. Celebrate Christmas and, even if there is no electricity, the light of our faith in ourselves will not be put out."

Vice President Kamala Harris and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi applaud as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the US Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, Dec. 21, 2022. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The speech has drawn comparisons to Winston Churchill's address to Congress 81 years ago -- seeking U.S. help to repel the German invasion of Europe.

"On this special Christmastime, I want to thank you, all of you. I thank every American family which cherishes the warmth of its home and wishes the same warmth to other people," Zelenskyy said.

Biden's address also comes as lawmakers reach a deal on the massive $1.7 trillion government funding bill, which includes $45 billion to Ukraine. That funding has faced resistance from House Republicans, days before they take control of the chamber.

The president spoke earlier in the day from the Oval Office with a warning on "dangerous" winter weather conditions impacting the country and encouraged anyone planning on traveling for the holidays to "leave now" before it gets worse.