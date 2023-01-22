Biden expected to pick Jeff Zients as chief of staff, succeeding Ron Klain, sources say

President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients as his next White House chief of staff, replacing Ron Klain, who is set to step down in the coming weeks, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

No official announcement has been made. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

The Washington Post first reported the selection.

Zients co-chaired the Biden presidential transition, served as the White House COVID-19 response coordinator and most recently worked at the White House preparing for staffing changes following the midterm elections.

Zients, who like Klain is a member of the president's inner circle, is well-liked among rank-and-file White House staff.

"Everyone is pretty excited about it. People like him [and] respect him," one aide told ABC News.

White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients speaks during a press briefing at the White House, April 13, 2021, in Washington. Patrick Semansky/AP, FILE

The transition comes as the administration faces near-daily headlines about the president's potential mishandling of classified materials -- with a special counsel appointed to look into the matter -- and a debt ceiling and spending fight looming with House Republicans.

Andy Slavitt, who worked closely with Zients on Biden's COVID-19 response, said that Zients would make a "great choice" for Biden due to his integrity and since "everyone trusts him."

"He seeks out everyone's views, but he does it in a way that pushes the ball down the field toward a decision," Slavitt told ABC News. "Most importantly, he gets the team win. He defines the goal and gets everybody on the same page and makes everybody win."