Joe Biden and Kamala Harris release their latest tax filings

The White House on Monday released the 2023 tax returns for President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and their spouses.

Those filings show the president and first lady Jill Biden had a combined federal adjusted gross income of $619,976 and paid combined federal income tax of $146,629. That's roughly on par with the previous year's income and income taxes.

Among the other taxes the Bidens also paid in 2023 were $30,908 in Delaware state income taxes and Jill Biden paid $3,549 in Virginia state taxes. (She is a college teacher in there.)

The Bidens made $20,477 in charitable contributions to 17 entities in 2023. The largest donations were to the Beau Biden Foundation -- named for their late son, who died of brain cancer -- and Women’s Wellness Space, both of which received $5,000. The Bidens also donated $1,000 to Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff reported a combined federal adjusted gross income of $450,299 in their 2023 tax filings and they paid $88,570 in federal income tax, in line with the previous year.

President Joe Biden, right, and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris depart after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, D.C., May 13, 2021. Tasos Katopodis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Among the other taxes that Harris and Emhoff paid in 2023 were $15,167 in California state income taxes while Emhoff paid $11,599 in income tax in Washington, D.C., where he is on the faculty at Georgetown Law.

Harris and Emhoff made $23,000 in charitable contributions to nine entities. The largest donations were to the arts fund at California State University at Northridge, Howard University and the University of Southern California. Each received $5,000, according to the filings.

Donald Trump, the previous president, has long declined to make his tax records public -- a break with tradition for the White House -- with aides saying it wasn't an issue for the public.

However, some of his past records were obtained and then released by Democratic lawmakers in 2022.

In response, Trump said the records "show how proudly successful" he was.