Biden, lawmakers prepare for Supreme Court vacancy, react to Breyer's retirement

The vacancy paves the way for Biden to nominate a Black woman to SCOTUS.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday declined to expand on reports Justice Stephen Breyer would be retiring from the Supreme Court at the end of the current term, saying he would wait to speak further until the justice personally announces his plans.

"Every justice has the right and opportunity to decide what he or she is going to do, announce it on their own. There's been no announcement from Justice Breyer. Let him make whatever statement he's going to make, and I'll be happy to talk about it later," Biden said.

Breyer, the most senior member of the U.S. Supreme Court's liberal wing and staunch defender of a nonpartisan judiciary, stepping down from the bench fulfills the wish of Democrats who lobbied for his exit and for Biden's first high court appointment.

The vacancy now paves the way for Biden to nominate a Black woman to the court -- a historic first and something he promised during the 2020 campaign.

Biden's first public appearance since the news was at an afternoon White House event with American business executives to discuss his stalled Build Back Better agenda.

Several progressive House lawmakers have already amped up the pressure on Biden with Reps. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., all reminding Biden on Twitter of his promise to elevate a Black woman to the position.

When reporters followed up with the president on Wednesday, Biden added, "I'll be happy to talk about this later. I'm gonna get into this issue."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki shared the president's sentiment in an earlier tweet.

"It has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today," she said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, in a statement, said the Senate is prepared to move to confirm Biden's nominee to fill the Supreme Court vacancy with "all deliberate speed."

"President Biden's nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed," he wrote in a statement.

Progressive activists had imposed unprecedented public pressure on Breyer, who was nominated in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, to retire. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said in June that the GOP may try to block a Democratic nominee to the court if the party wins control of the Senate in November and a vacancy occurs in 2023 or 2024.

ABC News' Devin Dwyer, Allison Pecorin and Eric Fayeulle contributed to this report.