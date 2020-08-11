Biden has made his decision, is calling VP contenders who didn't get the job: Sources The Democratic National Convention will be held from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has made his decision on who will join him on the ticket, sources told ABC News.

A source familiar with the campaign said Biden has informed his senior staff of his pick and another source familiar with the vetting process said Biden has started to make calls to candidates who did not get the position.

Biden's vice presidential vetting process appeared to be entering its final stages as the presumptive Democratic nominee recently held interviews with prospective candidates.

A source familiar with the vetting process confirmed over the weekend that he met with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last Sunday, marking the first known meeting between Biden and a vice presidential candidate.

Biden had met with at least one other candidate, the source confirmed, but did not provide further details about who the meeting was with or when it took place.

When asked for comment on the meeting with the Michigan governor, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign declined to comment.

A spokesperson for Whitmer also declined to weigh in on the report, telling ABC News "We don't discuss the governor's personal schedule."

Speculation around who Biden would choose has hit a fever pitch with the Democratic National Convention fast approaching.

Biden committed to choosing a female running mate during the final Democratic primary debate in March and has faced pressure to choose a woman of color to join him on the ticket throughout the vetting process. That pressure follows a campaign-reviving win in South Carolina due in part to strong support from African American voters and has been compounded by nationwide protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed in Minneapolis police custody in May.

While several deadlines laid out by Biden on his vice presidential announcement have come and gone, Biden has consistently committed to having a decision before the convention, which is slated to be an almost entirely virtual event held from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20.

Biden's campaign also appears to be eagerly awaiting his decision, already promoting a joint grassroots fundraiser with Biden and his vice president, once she is announced. No date or time has been given for the event.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.