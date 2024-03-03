Polling shows many Americans disapprove of the president on this issue.

Biden has to 'go on the offense' on immigration and not let Republicans 'divide us,' Sen. Murphy says

Sen. Chris Murphy is urging President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats to "go on the offense" on immigration after a bipartisan border deal he helped negotiate was tanked by Republicans, led by former President Donald Trump, who argued it was insufficient.

"The vast majority of the country believes that we should have robust legal immigration but they want tighter control of the border. And right now, there's only one party that can deliver that -- only the Democrats support pathways to citizenship, support expanding legal pathways into the country and a tough border law," Murphy, a Connecticut lawmaker, told ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl.

Murphy also lauded Biden for visiting the border last week, as polls show the issue remains top of mind for some Americans at the same time that Biden's handling of immigration is widely disapproved of.

"Republicans use the issue of immigration to try to divide us from each other," Murphy said, "and now they're on the record opposing the toughest border reform bill, the toughest border security bill, in decades."

