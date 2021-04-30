Biden pitches infrastructure plan at Amtrak anniversary

Biden, an avid rail user, said Amtrak had given him another "family."

On the 50th anniversary of Amtrak on Friday, President Joe Biden reflected on how the rail service had given him a second "family" and used the event to pitch his $2 trillion for infrastructure plan, which would allocate $80 billion for the rail service.

Biden, an avid rail user who earned the name "Amtrak Joe" for his devoted use over decades as a senator, became sentimental about what rail service means to him and noted its value as a form of American transportation.

He estimated, with the help of an Amtrak conductor, that he'd ridden 1.5 million miles by train.

"It provided me, and I'm not joking, an entire other family," he said, adding that, "We’ve shared milestones of my life. And I have been allowed to share milestones in theirs. I've been to an awful lot of weddings and christenings, and unfortunately some burials as well. We're family."

The president also talked about the value of expanding rail service.

"It's going to provide jobs," Biden said. "It will also accommodate jobs. And what this means is that towns and cities that have been in danger of being left out and left behind will be back in the game. It means families don't have to sacrifice the cost of living or quality of access to opportunity that sometimes only occurs if they live in a big city."

Biden touted the environmental benfits of rail, saying its expansion could be a "gamechanger" and that with high-speed trains, people could travel from Washington, D.C. to New York in an hour and 32 minutes.

"We're behind the curve," Biden said.