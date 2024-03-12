Your Voice Your Vote 2024
Last Updated: March 12, 7:14:23PM ET
Elections Today
Recent Election News

Biden projected to clinch his 2024 nomination with Trump on the verge, too

The general election campaign will last about eight months.

ByIsabella Murray
March 12, 2024, 7:15 PM

Joe Biden has become the Democratic Presumptive Nominee, according to the ABC News Delegate Estimate.

ABC News also projects that Biden and Trump will win the Georgia primaries, based on an analysis of the vote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

