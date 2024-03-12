Elections Today
Biden projected to clinch his 2024 nomination with Trump on the verge, too
The general election campaign will last about eight months.
Joe Biden has become the Democratic Presumptive Nominee, according to the ABC News Delegate Estimate.
ABC News also projects that Biden and Trump will win the Georgia primaries, based on an analysis of the vote.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.