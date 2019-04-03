Former Vice President Joe Biden responded on Wednesday to the extensive criticism he's faced after several women accused him of making them uncomfortable with what they considered inappropriate touching.

In a a two-minute video tweet, Biden, a 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful, said, "Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it."

Biden said that he has used physical touch—hugs, handshakes, and hands on shoulders—as a way of showing he cares and is listening, regardless of age or gender.

"Folks, in the coming month I expect to be talking about a whole lot of issues, and I’ll always be direct with you. But today I want to talk about gestures of support and encouragement that I’ve made to women and some men that have made them uncomfortable," Biden said. "And I’ll always try to be, in my career, I’ve always tried to make a human connection. That’s my responsibility, I think. I shake hands, I hug people. I grab men and women by the shoulders and say “you can do this.” And whether they’re women, men, young, old, it’s the way I’ve always been. It’s the way I’ve tried to show I care about them and I’m listening," the 75-year-old Biden said.

“It’s just who I am. And I’ve never thought of politics as cold and antiseptic. I’ve always thought it about connecting with people,” he continued. “I’ll always believe governing quite frankly--life for that matter--is about connecting, about connecting with people. That won’t change. But I will be more mindful and respectful of people’s personal space, and that’s a good thing. That’s a good thing. I worked my whole life to empower women. I’ve worked my whole life to prevent abuse – I’ve written – and so the idea that I can’t adjust to the fact that personal space is important, more important than it’s ever been, is just not thinkable. I will. I will.”

But while Biden says he understands that things are changing, one thing left out of this video is an apology to the women who have come forward to share their discomfort—something House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday Biden needed to do.

"To say I’m sorry that you were offended – is not an apology. I’m sorry I invaded your space, but not I’m sorry you were offended," Pelosi said Tuesday during an interview with Politico. “What’s that? That’s not accepting the fact that people think differently about communication whether it’s a handshake or a hug."

Just minutes after the Biden video was posted to Twitter, it was announced that he had added an event this Friday to his schedule -- a speech to the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Construction and Maintenance Conference in Washington, D.C.

He previously wasn't scheduled to make a public appearance until April 11.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.