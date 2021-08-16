Biden to return to White House to deliver remarks on Afghanistan

The president is scheduled to speak at 3:45 p.m. ET in the East Room.

Libby Cathey
August 16, 2021, 3:13 PM
President Joe Biden will cut his time at Camp David short and return to Washington Monday afternoon to deliver remarks from the East Room on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan.

The president has not spoken publicly on Afghanistan since last Tuesday.

He released a lengthy statement on Saturday afternoon and said he remains unwavering in his position to bring an end to America's longest war, despite rapid advancements by the Taliban.

"I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan—two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth," he said.

The White House said Biden received briefings from his national security throughout the weekend and released a photo of Biden being briefed in a video conference Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

