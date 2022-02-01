Biden seeks Supreme Court nominee advice amid criticism over promise to name Black woman

President Joe Biden begins what he has said would be a bipartisan process to pick his Supreme Court nominee, hosting meetings at the White House on Tuesday amid Republican criticism of his vow to make history by move by picking the first Black woman to the bench.

Biden will meet with Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the committee's top Republican Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on Tuesday afternoon to consult with them on the nomination and confirmation process. The group is expected to speak to reporters as the meeting kicks off.

"I think I'll be courteous to the president and try to answer his questions," Grassley told reporters on the Hill earlier Tuesday morning. "I don't know what those questions are going to be, but I'm going to take the approach that we need somebody that's going to interpret the law and not make a law because that's Congress's job."

While some in the GOP have criticized Biden's campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the court, arguing all nominees should be considered for their qualifications, Grassley said he wouldn't enter that debate until he sees the nominee.

"The president makes a nomination. That's his privilege," Grassley said.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, meanwhile, doubled down on his belief to reporters that Biden's pledge is "offensive" to Black women and claimed Tuesday that Democrats are "very comfortable discriminating based on race."

"When Joe Biden throws out a quota that the only people he will consider for this nomination are African American women. He is number one rejecting regardless of merits everybody else, whether they are white or Black or Hispanic or Native American," Cruz said.

Despite some Republican opposition, the White House has dug into the commitment, pushing back on the idea of Biden choosing a candidate just to get bipartisan support.

"The president is going to select a woman, a Black woman, who is qualified, who is prepared, who has impeccable experience to serve on the court," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. He's going to do that based on her credentials, of course having a discussion with her and not through gaming out the system."

Psaki said Biden will also begin consulting with legal experts and scholars on the decision this week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer applauded the president for his commitment to nominating a black woman to the high court in an earlier floor speech and called on members from both sides of the aisle to embrace his efforts to diversify the court.

"Every single member of this chamber regardless of party should embrace the president's commitment to make sure that our courts and especially the Supreme Court better reflect our countries diversity. And nominating a Black woman as justice is a long-overdue step to achieving that goal," Schumer said.

"The more our judges reflect our nation's vibrancy and diversity, the more effectively they will be able to administer equal justice," he added.

Biden has not yet named a nominee but said he anticipates making a formal nomination before the end of February. Supreme Court nominees only require a simple majority of senators to vote for confirmation, which means there is little Republicans can do to block a Biden nominee if all Democrats -- holding 50 seats in the Senate, and Vice President Kamala Harris acting as a tie-breaking vote -- stick together.

No Black woman has ever been nominated or served on the U.S. Supreme Court. Two Black men and five women, in total, have served on the bench. There have been 115 justices.

ABC News' Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.