Biden set to give farewell address after securing Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Biden will speak from the Oval Office a final time at 8 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden will soon give his farewell address to the nation, reflecting on a decadeslong career in politics on the same day he secured a major foreign policy goal in the Middle East.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce reported "he is sure to tout" the ceasefire and hostage-release deal between Israel and Hamas -- that he worked on for more than a year -- becoming reality days before he leaves office.

In a "letter to the American people" released by the White House earlier on Wednesday, Biden laid out why he sought the nation's highest office and what it's meant to him over the past four years.

"I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that’s still the case," Biden said.

"It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years. Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States," Biden wrote. "I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people."

The speech comes just hours after Biden celebrated the agreement between Israel and Hamas after facing months of political backlash at home over the international conflict.

Biden was personally involved in the negotiations and described them as some of the "toughest" of his career but said he was "deeply satisfied" with the result.

"This has been time of real turmoil in the Middle East, but as I prepare to leave office, our friends are strong, our enemies are weak and there's a genuine opportunities for a new future," he said.

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the recently announced cease-fire deal between Israel and Hamas while joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the White House in Washington, DC, Jan. 15, 2025. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Biden has spoken more broadly about his foreign policy footprint and some of his domestic achievements as he prepares to leave the White House and cede power to President-elect Donald Trump.

The Oval Office address on Wednesday night will provide Biden with a larger audience as he reflects on his legacy.

Surveys show Americans have a mixed view on his four years in office. A recent Gallup poll found 54% of U.S. adults think Biden will be remembered as a "below average" or "poor" president; 19% say he'll be remembered as "outstanding" or "above average" and 26% think he will be viewed as "average."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the upcoming remarks "an important moment for the president."

"It's not just about the last four years of his administration, he is stepping down from his career,"Jean-Pierre said in her final briefing earlier on Wednesday. "More than 50 years of public service that this president has done as senator, as vice president, as president."

"So, you can imagine the president has a lot to say," she said, "a lot of thoughts that he wants to share, really touch on the moment that we're in right now."