Trump says he will attend Jimmy Carter's funeral amid history of mutual criticism

President-elect Donald Trump said this week he plans to attend former President Jimmy Carter's funeral following a history of mutual criticism.

Carter, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, will be honored with a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, Jan. 9. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver the eulogy.

"I'll be there. We were invited," Trump told reporters on Tuesday night, though he declined to say if he'd spoken with any members of the Carter family.

Trump's attendance at the funeral will come after a years of public sniping between Trump and Carter, including Trump's recent jabs at Carter on the 2024 campaign trail.

Though after the 39th president's passing, Trump issued a statement praising Carter's service to the country.

"The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude," Trump wrote. "Melania and I are thinking warmly of the Carter Family and their loved ones during this difficult time. We urge everyone to keep them in their hearts and prayers."

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump arrive on New Year's Eve at his Mar-A-Lago Club on December 31, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

In another post, Trump commended Carter as a "truly good man" and praised his humanitarian work post-presidency.

"While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for. He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that I give him my highest respect," Trump wrote of Carter. "He was a truly good man and, of course, will be greatly missed. He was also very consequential, far more than most Presidents, after he left the Oval Office."

But previously, Trump had labelled Carter as the country's "worst president."

Trump also repeatedly criticized Carter as he lashed out at President Joe Biden when the two were opponents in the 2024 race before Biden dropped out.

"Crooked Joe Biden is the worst president in the history of our country. He's the most incompetent and he's the most corrupt president in the history of our country," Trump said last January as he ramped up campaign events. "And it's not even close. In fact, I said, today, the happiest person alive today is Jimmy Carter because his presidency looks brilliant. Brilliant by comparison."

Carter, who had been in hospice care since early 2023, was out of the public eye during the presidential race but his family said he was trying to live until he could cast his ballot for Vice President Kamala Harris -- which he did in mid-October.

During the presidential transition, Trump's denounced a signature achievement of Carter's presidency -- the Panama Canal Treaty that gave the Central American nation eventual control of the critical waterway. Trump recently said the U.S. "foolishly" ceded the Panama Canal and suggested his incoming administration might try to regain control of it.

Former President Jimmy Carter appears on Good Morning America, Dec. 4, 2001. Ida Mae Astute/ABC News

During Trump's first term, Carter didn't mince words when discussing what he thought about his presidency.

Carter told the Washington Post in 2018, "I think he's a disaster."

"In human rights and taking care of people and treating people equal," Carter said of Trump.

Carter also casted doubt at one point on Trump' s 2016 victory, suggesting that a full investigation into Russian election interference would show Trump "didn't actually win." Trump hit back to those comments by saying Cater was "a nice man" but "a terrible president" who was "trashed" by his own party.

Though notably the two men spoke in 2019 when Trump called Carter to discuss China and trade negotiations. Prior to the call, Carter had sent a "beautiful" letter to Trump sharing some advice on the diplomatic relationship between the U.S. and Beijing, Trump's White House said at the time.