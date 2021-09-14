Biden stands by Newsom, warns the country's future is on the ballot in California's recall election

Californians may be the only ones that can vote in Tuesday's recall election, but in his closing arguments for Gov. Gavin Newsom, President Joe Biden warned that the country's political future is on the ballot.

"This is not hyperbole. The eyes of the nation are on California because the decision you're about to make isn't just going to have a huge impact on California, it's going to reverberate around the nation, and quite frankly, not a joke, around the world," Biden stressed.

Biden rallied alongside Newsom Monday, first traveling to survey the fire damage from the Caldor Fire, then to Long Beach, California, to make one final pitch to voters.

His support for Newsom comes after a slew of top Democrats, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, traveled to the Golden State to campaign for the embattled governor.

On the eve of his recall election, Newsom main argument was one focused on Trumpism.

"We may have defeated Donald Trump, but we have not defeated Trumpism," he said. "Trumpism is still on the ballot in California and that's why it's so important, not just for all of us here at 40 million Americans strong in the nation's largest and most populous state, but also to send a statement, all across the United States of America, that Trumpism isn't ... has no place here."

It was a theme that Biden picked up, calling Republican front-runner Larry Elder a "clone of Donald Trump."

"This is the closest thing to a Trump clone that I've ever seen in your state. Now I really mean it. And he's leading the other team. He's a clone of Donald Trump ... you can't let that happen. There's too much at stake," he said.

"You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor, or you'll get Donald Trump," Biden continued.

While both speeches largely focused on making comparisons between Elder and the former president, Biden did praise Newsom on many of his policies, such as Newsom's handling of the pandemic -- which is one of the main reasons the recall effort took off.

"We don't need politics in this battle against COVID. We need science. We need courage. We need leadership. We need Gavin Newsom. The governor will follow science. He's got the courage to do it right now," Biden said.

In another effort to nationalize the recall, Biden pointed to other states to warn voters of what could happen should Newsom be replaced.

"Do you have any doubt about how important it is to have Gavin, who respects women's rights? Just take a look at what's happening to states like Texas," Biden said. "It just passed a law empowering complete strangers ... become bounty hunters, going after women who exercise their right to choose. A law the United States Supreme Court refused to stop. Now other states say they're looking to replicate the Texas law. You don't think women's rights are under assault? You're not looking."

In Tuesday's election, voters will be asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled? And if so, who should replace him?

At least 50% of voters will have to vote no on Tuesday's recall in order for Newsom to keep his job.

As election day gets closer, Newsom's job security is looking better, as 57.3% of voters say they'll vote no, according to FiveThirtyEight's polling average.

While Newsom's team has expressed confidence in his ability to make it though Tuesday's recall, his ally, Biden, wrapped up his remarks Monday night with a stark warning: it's not over yet.

"You have a governor to make sure Donald Trump's dark, destructive divisive politics never finds a place in California. So please -- not a joke -- on behalf of the people of Delaware, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, all across America, don't take anything for granted," the president said.