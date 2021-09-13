Biden to survey California fire damage as he urges action on climate change

It is the president's first trip to the West since taking office.

President Joe Biden on Monday was making his first visit to the West Coast as president, with plans to survey wildfire damage and push for action on combatting climate change.

Biden planned to first stop in Boise, Idaho, to visit the National Interagency Fire Center -- which coordinates the federal government's response to wildfires -- before traveling to the Sacramento, Calif., area to view the impact of the Caldor Fire and receive a briefing from local officials.

The president has used recent natural disasters to show the urgency of climate change and its deadly effects on the American people, pitching his massive spending plan as a way to rebuild infrastructure in a greener, cleaner, more resilient manner. This month, he has visited Louisiana, New Jersey and New York to see the impact of Hurricane Ida and its remnants.

The White House and Democratic leaders in Congress hope to pass two major bills by the end of the month that, together, would make hundreds of billions of dollars available for developing clean energy, rebuilding physical infrastructure to make it withstand more extreme weather events, and electrifying the federal fleet of vehicles.

The larger bill -- the price tag and contents of which have been subject to Democratic infighting -- would devote $135 billion to preventing wildfires, dealing with droughts, and promoting clean energy in rural communities, among other things.

After an aerial tour of the Caldor Fire's impact on El Dorado County, Calif., Biden plans to deliver remarks on his administration's response to recent wildfires and how his spending proposals "will strengthen our nation’s resilience to climate change and extreme weather events," according to the White House.

He then plans to travel to Long Beach, Calif., to speak at a Monday evening campaign rally with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat facing a recall election in which voting ends Tuesday.

"Today, the president's showing how nature will take its course if we don't act and we don't start investing," White House national climate adviser Gina McCarthy said in an interview with CNN on Monday.