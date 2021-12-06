Biden touts provisions to lower cost of prescription drugs in Build Back Better Act

Schumer said he wants to have a Senate vote on the package before Christmas.

President Joe Biden will tout provisions in the Build Back Better Act aimed to lower the cost of prescription drugs at the White House on Monday while what he hopes will be legislation landmark to his presidency faces revisions in a stalled U.S. Senate.

If passed, the White House said the bill would impose a tax penalty on drug companies that raise medication prices faster than inflation, put a cap on how much Medicare recipients have to pay for some prescriptions, allow the government to negotiate Medicare drug prices and lower insulin prices for all Americans.

The popular provision to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month for both Medicare recipients and those with private health insurance would be significant as just over 1 in 10 Americans have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and approximately one in three adults have prediabetes. To that end, Biden met with three people before his remarks who suffer from diabetes, who have struggled to pay for insulin and were forced to ration doses in the past, according to the White House.

"Nearly 30% of Americans who take prescription drugs have skipped a dose," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Monday's briefing. "The president's Build Back Better Act will provide relief to Americans struggling to pay for their prescription drugs, and for good reason. Americans pay the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs, often two to three times as much as citizens from other developed countries."

The bill would allow the Health and Human Services secretary to negotiate the prices of up to 10 Medicare drugs to take effect in 2025 and up to 20 medications starting in 2028, in an effort to lower the cost of drugs Americans use the most. It comes as nearly one in four Americans struggle to afford prescription drugs, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll.

In addition to imposing penalties on drug companies that increase their prices on medications faster than inflation, the bill in its current form would also redesign Medicare's Part D drug plans by adding an out-of-pocket spending cap of $2,000 by 2024 on pharmaceutical medications.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Build Back Better measures altogether would save the country around $297 billion, including about $79 billion from allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made clear in a "Dear Colleague" letter on Monday he wants to pass the legislation "before Christmas," but even with Democrats holding a slim majority in both chambers -- and the subsequent ability to pass the priority of Biden’s through the reconciliation process -- two moderate Democrats are still not on board.

Key Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have not committed to voting for the legislation in its current form and are pushing for several revisions before a vote.

House Democrats passed their version of the $1.75 trillion bill to expand the nation's social safety net last month. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said they expect changes to the legislation in the Senate, so it will have to go back to the House for another vote before receiving Biden’s signature.