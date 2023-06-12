Biden to undergo completion of root canal, misses 'College Athlete Day' celebration

Dr. Kevin O'Connor said the procedure will be done at the White House.

President Joe Biden will undergo the completion of a root canal on Monday, forcing him to miss hosting a "College Athlete Day" celebration.

According to a memo from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, Biden's physician, the procedure will be done at the White House.

Biden is not going under general anesthesia and as such the 25th Amendment is not being invoked and the president will stay in charge, the White House said.

He identified Sunday he "was experiencing some dental pain in his lower right premolar," O'Connor wrote, and a dental team from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center came to the White House and performed an initial procedure.

There were no complications, and O'Connor reported Biden "tolerated the procedure well."

President Joe Biden smiles during a meeting at the White House, Washington, June 8, 2023. Niall Carson/AP, FILE

Then, on Monday morning, Biden was "experiencing further discomfort ... which was anticipated," O'Connor said.

"The endodontal specialty team from Walter Reed will complete the president's root canal day, at the White House," the physician wrote.

Biden was set to host NCAA champions from the 2022-2023 season with second gentleman Doug Emhoff on the White House South Lawn.

Vice President Kamala Harris took Biden's place at the event.

Biden last month welcomed the LSU Tiger's women's basketball team and UConn Huskie's men's basketball team to honor their national titles.

In 2008, it was reported Biden got the call that he was Barack Obama's vice president pick while sitting in a dentists' office as Jill Biden underwent a root canal.

The other events on Biden's schedule for Monday, including a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and a Chiefs of Mission reception, were postponed until Tuesday.