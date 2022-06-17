The Bidens' cat gets to ride on Marine One to the Rehoboth beach house

When the cat’s away, she’s enjoying a beach vacation.
Willow Biden, the first family’s furry feline friend, departed the White House this morning in a blue and black cat carrier en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she will join the president and first lady on a weekend getaway.
The Western Pennsylvania native glared from her cage as a White House staff member transported her from the White House to Marine One on the South Lawn.
First Lady Jill Biden announced the new addition to the family in January with a tweet accompanied by various pictures of Willow making herself at home on Pennsylvania Avenue.
According to reporting by CNN, the gray tabby is most often found in the second and third floors of the White House executive residence.
The trip north to Delaware is not a rarity for the cat. "Willow often spends the weekends with the First Family, including in Rehoboth, Wilmington, and Camp David," Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, told CNN.
Willow is named after the first lady’s hometown- Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.