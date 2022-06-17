The Bidens' cat gets to ride on Marine One to the Rehoboth beach house

Willow will join the president and first lady on a weekend trip to Delaware.

When the cat’s away, she’s enjoying a beach vacation.

Willow Biden, the first family’s furry feline friend, departed the White House this morning in a blue and black cat carrier en route to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she will join the president and first lady on a weekend getaway.

The Biden family's new cat, Willow, looks at the window of The White House on Jan. 27, 2022, in Washington. Erin Scott/The White House

The Western Pennsylvania native glared from her cage as a White House staff member transported her from the White House to Marine One on the South Lawn.

An aide carries Willow, President Joe Biden's cat, down the stairs as Biden and the first lady arrive from Washington, in Rehoboth Beach, Del., June 17, 2022. Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

First Lady Jill Biden announced the new addition to the family in January with a tweet accompanied by various pictures of Willow making herself at home on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to reporting by CNN, the gray tabby is most often found in the second and third floors of the White House executive residence.

A White House staff member carries Willow, the first couple's cat, to Marine One for a weekend in Rehoboth, Del., at the White House in Washington, June 17, 2022. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

The trip north to Delaware is not a rarity for the cat. "Willow often spends the weekends with the First Family, including in Rehoboth, Wilmington, and Camp David," Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s press secretary, told CNN.

Willow is named after the first lady’s hometown- Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.