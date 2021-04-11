Biden's infrastructure plan will train workers to create new green energy jobs: Energy Secretary Granholm

President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan will help train Americans for newer, greener industries, Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

"Republicans and Democrats agree -- agree upon the importance of not leaving communities behind where the market has moved in a different direction, like in coal," Granhom told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"And so this will help to train people who are in that industry to move to these new technologies, that are not a whole lot different from the skills that they may be using in mining coal. It will help to make sure that these industries are able to remove carbon from their emissions," she added.

Granholm said that Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure package would create "millions" of energy jobs.

