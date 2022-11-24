Bidens make surprise call into Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden made a surprise call into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the second year in a row they phoned into the broadcast.

The president teased his call later with military service members and gave thanks to first responders.

"I want to say thanks to the firefighters, the police officers, first responders -- they never take a break," he said. "And by the way, we're gonna be talking to some of our troops later today, both here and abroad."

The call to service members was the only thing listed on Biden’s schedule for Thursday but he said he would also be "spending some time on the island thanking those first responders here."

Spending the holiday on Nantucket is a long-standing tradition for the Bidens, who have been going there since the president and first lady were married. Jill Biden said the family will have Thanksgiving dinner and probably take a walk on the beach today.

Earlier this week the couple flew to North Carolina to celebrate "Friendsgiving" with members of the Marine Corps and their families.

"You are literally, not figuratively, the greatest fighting force, the best fighting force in the history of the world," the president told them. "That's not hyperbole -- in the history of the world. It's not a joke. And you really are incredible group of women and men. And again, I want to thank the spouses as well, because they put up with an awful lot because of your service."