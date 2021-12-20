Bidens welcome new first pup to White House

The president has a new puppy at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue -- just in time for Christmas.

The Biden family has welcomed what appeared to be a new German Shepherd, "Commander," the president announced on Twitter Monday.

"Welcome to the White House, Commander," Biden tweeted.

Biden later tweeted a 15-second video showing him meeting the new arrival on the White House lawn.

"Hey, pal. How you doing? How are you?" Biden says to his enthusiastic new friend.

The video also features Biden throwing a ball to Commander on the lawn, walking into the White House holding the new puppy on a leash alongside first lady Jill Biden, and the president giving a treat to their new pet in front of a festive fireplace mantel.

The Biden's German Shepherd, Major, the first shelter dog to live in the White House, has been spending time in the Biden's Wilmington home after two separate biting incidents involving White House staff earlier this year. The family's 13-year-old German Shepherd, Champ, whom Biden said considered himself a member of the Secret Service, died in June.

With the addition of Commander, the Bidens are back to being a two-dog family.

While first lady Jill Biden has also promised to get a cat, she said in an April interview with NBC's "Today" program that a female cat is "waiting in the wings."

ABC News Sarah Kolinovsky contributed to this report.