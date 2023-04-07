Bill Barr, Jim Trusty and Rob Manfred Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

HEADLINERS
Bill Barr
Former Attorney General
Exclusive
Jim Trusty
Attorney for Former President Donald Trump
Rob Manfred
MLB Commissioner
Exclusive
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Chris Christie
Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Karen Finney
Democratic Strategist
CNN Political Commentator
Rick Klein
ABC News Political Director
Leigh Ann Caldwell
Washington Post Live Anchor
Plus, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll highlighting public opinion of the felony charges brought against former President Donald Trump.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.