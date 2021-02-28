A bipartisan coronavirus relief bill would be easier to pass: GOP Sen. Rob Portman

Coronavirus relief would be easier to pass if it were truly bipartisan, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

"There's an easy answer to this, let's make it bipartisan," Portman told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"We can continue to work together and in this case, very easy to get Republican support for a COVID relief package," he added.

But according to the New York Times, there is Republican voter support for this package -- 40%.

"That is certainly one definition of bipartisanship," Stephanopoulos pressed.

Portman said he believes people support additional relief money for themselves, but that there are items in the bill which aren't relevant to coronavirus relief.

"Yeah, if -- you know -- checks are coming out to people's homes that's going to be popular, but that doesn't mean that this is the right bill. It's $1.9 trillion, more half of it won't even be spent in this calendar year," Portman responded.

"There are a number of things in here that have nothing to do with COVID relief," he said. "It's just not targeted. We have a Republican alternative. As you know, we've been talking with the president and his people about it, but got no response, which is much more targeted and focused on the real health care and economic matters that are urgent and that's what we ought to do."

