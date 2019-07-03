Boeing on Wednesday pledged to pay $100 million to individuals impacted by the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes that killed a total of 346 people.

“We at Boeing are sorry for the tragic loss of lives in both of these accidents and these lives lost will continue to weigh heavily on our hearts and on our minds for years to come,” Boeing Chairman and CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in a press release. “The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort.”

Boeing will partner with local governments and non-profit organizations to support “education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities.”

Boeing is also allowing its employees to make donations to the families and communities affected by the crashes. Boeing vowed to match employee donations throughout the next six months.

Boeing's pledge comes a week after U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) pilots found a new potential issue with the 737 Max aircraft involved in both fatal crashes during a simulated flight last week, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Boeing said in a SEC filing on June 26 that it was working on the required software to address the FAA's request, and that it will not offer the 737 Max for certification by the FAA until we "have satisfied all requirements for certification of the MAX and its safe return to service."

The 737 Max jets have been grounded since March.

“We know every person who steps aboard one of our airplanes places their trust in us,” Muilenburg said in the release. “We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead.”

