Border conditions are 'because Congress has let it happen': Acting USCIS director

Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said that conditions at border detention facilities are "because Congress has let it happen."

Interested in Immigration? Add Immigration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Immigration news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

"When Congress provides the professionals at the border what they need, success happens. Success being measured as avoiding overcrowding, " he told ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl on "This Week" Sunday.

The conditions, he added, are "a reality of facilities not designed to handle the swamping at the border."

Vice President Mike Pence and Republican lawmakers toured two border detention facilities in Texas on Friday. When the vice president toured a newer facility housing children, many nodded when asked if they were comfortable and had enough food.

However, troubling video emerged from his visit to the second facility in McAllen Texas, housing adult men. One detained main told reporters he had been held for 40 days and a report from the Washington Post noted the strong smell of body odor in the air.

"This is very tough stuff," Pence said after interacting with detainees.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During his own visit to border facilities in El Paso two weeks ago, Cuccinelli said he saw "children being cared for well in a Border Patrol facility that was never designed to house children" on CNN Wednesday.

On Friday, President Donald Trump confirmed that immigration raids would begin on Sunday.

"They're going to take people out and they're going to bring them back to their countries or they're going to take criminals out, put them in prison, or put them in prison in the countries they came from," Trump said at the White House on Friday.

While Cuccinelli declined to get specific on when the expected immigration raids would start, he said on Sunday that "it shows how far we've fallen that it's even news that ICE is doing its job."

Last month, the Trump administration revealed plans to deport more than 2,000 undocumented immigrants. Trump announced that those raids would be delayed after a reported call from Speaker Nancy Pelosi and push-back from mayors around the country.

Cuccinelli said on "This Week" that the raids were "absolutely going to happen" when speaking to reporters at the White House this week. He referred to the raids as ICE "enforcing the law" on Fox News Business Thursday.

"If this were a round-up of an ordinary crime, first of all you wouldn't have a million people violating the court order. Second of all, you wouldn't have the kind of sympathy generated here," he added.

Cuccinelli was named the acting director of USCIS in June. The conservative immigration hardliner is the former Virginia attorney general and was initially critical of Trump during the 2016 election.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.