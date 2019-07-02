Overcrowding caused 'ticking time bomb' at Border Patrol stations: Watchdog

Jul 2, 2019, 2:22 PM ET
PHOTO: A Customs and Border patrol agent attends an event on immigration and border security at the U.S. Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, Calif., April 5, 2019.PlaySaul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Haunting image triggers blame game for Trump, Democrats

U.S. Border Patrol agents packed migrants into overcrowded patrol stations near the Rio Grande Valley, creating conditions so poor that one facility manager called it a "ticking time bomb," according to a new government watchdog report made public on Tuesday.

Interested in Immigration?

Add Immigration as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Immigration news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Immigration
Add Interest

In one example, Homeland Security Department inspector general investigators allege that many of the detainees were held in standing-room only conditions for a week and hadn’t showered in a month.

PHOTO: Overcrowding of families observed by the Office of Inspector General, June 11, 2019, at Border Patrols Weslaco, TX, Station. Office of Inspector General/DHS
Overcrowding of families observed by the Office of Inspector General, June 11, 2019, at Border Patrol's Weslaco, TX, Station.

The report makes similar allegations about border stations near El Paso, Texas.

(MORE: Inside the Clint, Texas border facility that's been accused of child neglect and 'public health emergency')

This latest finding by the independent investigators alleges that most of the children held at children-only shelters didn’t have access to showers and were not given a change of clothes.

PHOTO: Eighty-eight adult males held in a cell with a maximum capacity of 41, some signaling prolonged detention to OIG Staff, observed by the Office of Inspector General, June 12, 2019, at Border Patrols Fort Brown Station. Office of Inspector General/DHS
Eighty-eight adult males held in a cell with a maximum capacity of 41, some signaling prolonged detention to OIG Staff, observed by the Office of Inspector General, June 12, 2019, at Border Patrol's Fort Brown Station.

The report states that 50 migrant children under the age of seven years old traveling without their parents were being held in custody at the facilities – some waiting more than two weeks before finally being transferred to a longer term shelter.

The government has wound up with thousands of these children it calls “unaccompanied alien minors” because it does not allow extended relatives such as aunts, uncles and grandparents to accompany children across the border. In the month of May alone, the government counted 11,000 "UACs" at the border.

PHOTO: Overcrowding of families observed by Office of Inspector General, June 10, 2019, at Border Patrols McAllen, TX, Station. Office of Inspector General/DHS
Overcrowding of families observed by Office of Inspector General, June 10, 2019, at Border Patrol's McAllen, TX, Station.
PHOTO: Standing room only for adult males observed by the Office of Inspector General, June 10, 2019, at Border Patrols McAllen, TX, Station. Office of Inspector General/DHS
Standing room only for adult males observed by the Office of Inspector General, June 10, 2019, at Border Patrol's McAllen, TX, Station.

DHS said in its response included in the report that it’s devoted to the care of individuals in its custody “with the utmost dignity and respect.”

“The current migration flow and the resulting humanitarian crisis are rapidly overwhelming the ability of the federal government to respond,” DHS wrote.