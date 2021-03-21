Border crisis will only get worse in coming months: Texas Rep. McCaul

The surge of migrants at the southern border will get more dire in the coming months, Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, said Sunday on ABC's "This Week," adding that he predicts 1 million people could be trying to cross the border by summertime.

"I know on the border. When I was chairman of Homeland Security, and as a federal prosecutor down here -- it's going to get worse. It's going to get a lot worse. Springtime, summer, more and more come over," McCaul told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.. "I predict a million people trying to get into this country by the summertime."

McCaul told Raddatz that the Biden administration created the crisis at the border.

"I think they've created the crisis," McCaul told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "He says he has a plan. I haven't seen a plan."

"This is a humanitarian crisis. We see the children and the babies. We're going back to separation of families, and the traffickers are separating the children from the families, and we're going back to catch release, and we're going back to kids in cages all over again," he added.

