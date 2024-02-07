As border deal looks doomed, Schumer goads Republicans into taking 2 Senate votes on national security supplemental bill

Both versions of the bill would require 60 votes in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is planning to hold two separate votes Wednesday on the bipartisan national security supplemental bill -- a way to force Republicans to vote on two options of the bill they said they would sink.

Around 2 p.m., Schumer is planning to hold a procedural vote on the national security supplemental, which includes aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan as well as the new border policy deal. That vote will likely fail as Senate Republicans have said they will block it.

The second vote will be a procedural vote on whether to begin debate on a national security package that includes aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan but none of the border provisions or funds. It is unclear whether that will get the 60 votes necessary to advance to debate.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks during a press conference following the Democrats weekly policy luncheon in Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2024. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

"This means Republicans could potentially vote to block the supplemental twice in one day -- an embarrassing prospect," a Democratic aide said to ABC News.

And it would be another blow to congressional Republicans who suffered two disappointing losses in the House Tuesday: the failure to pass the GOP-led impeachment efforts against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and the defeat of the Israeli aid package.

Schumer spoke to reporters about the Republican flip-flop on the border deal, noting that his GOP colleagues insisted on border provisions as a condition to passing Ukraine aid before changing their tune and suggesting moving forward on a package that drops the border provisions.

"So first Republicans said they would only do Ukraine and Israel humanitarian aid with border. Then they said they would not do it with border. Well, we're going to give them both options," Schumer said. "We'll take either one. We just hope they can come to yes on something."

Schumer said he began devising a Plan B for the border supplemental when former President Donald Trump began weighing in and it became clear Republicans were turning on the package.

Schumer said he is "still hopeful" that Republicans might reconsider advancing the border provisions, but said he's presenting Republicans with "options in case they don't."

"So we want them to pass the border bill and if they vote against border, America will know who is for fixing the border and who is not," Schumer said. "But if it fails, we still believe Ukraine/Israel/humanitarian aid to the Middle East and help in Indo-China as well as strengthening our military is vitally important. For all those Republicans who first said, 'We'll want it with border,' and now said they want it without border: they've got options," Schumer said.

Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. Jose Luis Magana/AP

It's not at all clear whether a national security supplemental without border provisions will get the 60 votes it needs to advance, but Schumer said he'd be willing to offer Republicans the opportunity to amend the package, if so.

In floor remarks Wednesday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell praised Republican Sen. James Lankford for his work on the border provisions, but acknowledged that "the agreement does not have a path to become law."

McConnell did not directly address the supplemental package without border provisions.

Lankford spoke on the floor before the votes where he said that border security is a "problem that needs to be solved" and said bipartisan collaboration is needed to pass border provisions.

“We need a change in law -- I understand we have differences, but we’ve got to sit down together to figure out how we will solve this problem because the American people sent us here to do that.”

If the bill does end up passing the Senate, it's also unclear whether House Speaker Mike Johnson might bring the bill to the floor. Schumer said he hopes Johnson does.

"The House is in chaos it doesn't behoove the speaker well to block everything because 30 hard-right-wing people just want chaos like Donald Trump does," Schumer said.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said "in principle" he supports a national-security-only aid package without border provisions if the Senate can pass one.

"it's certainly something that I support because we have to move forward in a comprehensive way to address our national security issues. After extreme Republicans have held our national security issues hostage around the border for months, and now have abandoned their own position," Jeffries said at his weekly news conference.

Jeffries said "there are several Republicans who are not in leadership" who have voiced "willingness" to work together to advance a national security package. He did not name any specific Republicans.

Jeffries said he hopes the House can advance a national security supplemental when the chamber returns next week.

ABC News' Lauren Peller contributed to this report.