Brandon Presley, distant cousin of Elvis, running for Mississippi governor

Brandon Presley, a distant cousin of Elvis Presley, announced on Twitter that he's running for governor of Mississippi.

Presley, a Democrat who currently serves on the Public Service Commission since 2007, hopes to take on Republican Gov. Tate Reeves, who announced last week that he would seek reelection.

In his announcement video, Presley went after the governor, calling him corrupt.

"I'm running for governor because I know Mississippi can do better," said Presley. "We got a state filled with good people but horrible politicians and that includes our governor. Tate Reeves is a man with zero conviction and maximum corruption."

FILE - Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley speaks about the Mississippi Public Service Commission, Jan. 12, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP

Before serving as commissioner, he was mayor of Nettleton, where he was elected at age 23, making him the youngest person elected mayor in Mississippi history. In his video, he reflected on his time as mayor, saying when he entered the position, the town was in bad shape with an enormous amount of debt and that he was able to turn it around.

Presley is a popular Democrat in a strongly Republican state and could help Democrats regain the governorship, which they have not held since 2004.

Presley has a history of working across the aisle. During his time as mayor, he crossed party lines to endorse the reelection campaign of former President George W. Bush in 2004.

In his announcement video, the 45-year-old shared about his childhood, growing up in the small town of Nettleton, and how his mother worked in a garment factory and taught in a local preschool. He also revealed that his father was murdered while he was in third grade.

He also made a quick quip about his cousin, the king of rock, in his video, showing a picture of Elvis, also a Mississippi native (their grandfathers were brothers).

"My cousin grew up just down the road in Tupelo. You've probably heard of him."

Mississippi governor's race is one of three gubernatorial elections that will take place this year; others include Kentucky and Louisiana.