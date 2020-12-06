Braun says legal process must play out so doubts about election don't linger Braun, R-Ind., is following in Trump's footsteps, disputing election results.

The legal process concerning election results must be allowed to play out, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said Sunday on ABC's "This Week," but nearly 50 court cases brought by the Trump campaign have been thrown out due to lack of evidence.

Braun has been an ardent defender of President Donald Trump and has followed his lead in questioning the results of the election and its integrity, calling for all "improprieties" to be investigated.

"Well, we've got a process and I think we have been going through it since the election, and it's going to play itself out," Braun told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos. "I think that we've got a threshold coming on December 14th when the electoral college meets. I think, George, what is at play is when you look at what was talked about earlier with the secretary of state in Georgia, I think when you talk -- reflexively dismiss that nothing has happened at all, versus the other side of the spectrum, fraud, widespread and it's a wide gulf."

Stephanopoulos pushed back, saying the process has already played out in many Republican-led states across the country.

"There have been more than 55 lawsuits brought forward by the president and his allies, 38 have been dismissed by judges. There have been investigations directed by the Justice Department, by the attorney general. The attorney general came back and said there's no evidence of widespread fraud. So the process has played out, hasn't it? And there's no evidence of widespread fraud. Why can't you accept the results?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"I think it's easy to say it's played out because that might be the most convenient thing to say," Braun said, then citing a now-debunked video of alleged fraud in Georgia.

"Ballot integrity -- a whole other issue -- and from the get go, there was a dialogue on recounts and people have certified all this stuff. That, to me, is dismissing some of the evidence, sworn testimony that's out there, and if you don't carry it to its conclusion, you're going to have uneasiness going into the future," he said, again turning to claims of fraud and impropriety which have not held up in the court room.

Across the country, secretaries of state and election officials at the federal level agree that there is no evidence of widespread fraud or security concerns. The majority of the nearly 50 court cases brought by the Trump campaign have been tossed out by judges across the country.

This week, a top elections official in Georgia went viral responding to threats of violence he, the secretary of state and other officials across the country have received.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, is one of the main recipients of such attacks and he told Stephanopoulos in a separate interview on Sunday that the blame falls to Republicans for failing to turn out enough voters.

"At the end of the day, we as Republicans didn't turn out enough voters. Our office as secretary of state is to look at what those totals were and we report the results. That's why it gets back to the state party didn't do their job, didn't raise enough money or turn out their people," Raffensperger said.

Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in a separate interview on "This Week" shot down claims made by Braun and said the focus needs to turn to delivering a coronavirus relief package.

"Joe Biden is going to be sworn in as the next president of the United States on Jan. 20th," Durbin said.

"In the remaining days we're going to be in session in Washington. I hope we don't get embroiled in that debate further. I want us to focus on what we're trying to achieve with this COVID relief package. This is our last chance before Christmas and the end of the year to bring relief to families across America in the midst of a public health crisis. It's time to put the partisan labels aside," he added.

Stephanopoulos asked Durbin how he can expect bipartisan negotiations on coronavirus relief if his colleagues cannot accept the results of the election.

"How can you expect good faith efforts in other areas?" Stephanopoulos asked.

"I'll tell you why I expect it, because there's 10 United States senators, and I am one of them, who have been meeting hour after hour after hour, day after day after day, conference calls and the like, putting together a package with members of the House," Durbin said.

"That really is a positive step forward. It really is the best of the United States Congress in a moment we want to be showing the best, to respond to this crisis that we face," he added. "I want to focus on that, on a bipartisan effort. I know there are plenty of things that divide us. Let's bring us together as a nation and as a Congress to get this job done."

Negotiations on a bipartisan package engulfed conversations on Capitol Hill this week, with demands between parties stalling immediate passage of relief for the millions of Americans affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Although Durbin said a few additional details need to be ironed out in the relief proposal, he said he hopes Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will bring the bill to the floor.

"He's expressed some interest, positive feeling toward the effort. I hope he feels that way when he gets a chance to read it in detail," Durbin said.

The bipartisan proposal includes funds for small businesses, state and local government and additional funds for unemployment, but does not include another round of direct checks to Americans.

That proposal, crafted in consultation with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was meant to advance a bill Trump might "actually sign."

But on Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., met with Trump and said a $908 billion proposal was "well within the ballpark of what (Trump) would support.

Durbin said Sunday the pressing issues impacting Americans must be addressed quickly.

"Think of the millions of people who are going to lose -- 12 million will lose their unemployment insurance the day after Christmas. Think of the businesses that are trying to decide now, and with heartbreaking moments whether or not they can continue. Think about the vaccination logistics with the money we serve in this bill. We want to make sure this vaccine is on the road and vaccinating people all across America as quickly as possible. These are really life and death issues. We've got to address those quickly," he added.

Allison Pecorin contributed reporting.