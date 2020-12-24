Brexit deal reached "The deal is done," Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Thursday.

London and Brussels have announced a Brexit trade deal, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Four-and-a-half years after the referendum in favor of the country leaving the EU, the deal sets the terms of the U.K.’s future cooperation with the European Union.

In a press conference, president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the United Kingdom and the European Union agreed on a post-Brexit trade deal, after a final round of negotiations overnight. "Europe is now moving on," Von der Leyen tweeted, calling the deal "a fair and balanced agreement" that "protect our EU interests."

The talks had stumbled on many obstacles over the last few weeks, including the thorny issue of fishing rights.