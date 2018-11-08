Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, who has declared victory in the gubernatorial race says he is stepping down as the state’s top election official at 11:59 am Thursday to begin his transition to governor, he said in a press conference.

ABC News has not projected a winner in the race between Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. ABC News does not project races that fall within a margin of 1 percentage point, because of concerns about errors in the vote tabulation or possible outstanding votes still to be counted. In Georgia, a winning candidate needs to clear 50 percent plus one to avoid a runoff.

In this case, while Kemp leads Abrams 51 percent to 48 percent, he is not more than 1 percentage point away from breaking 50 percent.

AP, FILE

Abrams is not conceding as she awaits a trove of provisional ballots to be counted and is preparing legal action for a potential recount. Her campaign believes there are enough votes still outstanding to force a runoff. A runoff election is required under state law if no candidates achieves a clear majority of the vote.

Kemp believes his lead is insurmountable. Gov. Nathan Deal has also recognized him as the winner of the election.

Democrats, including Abrams and former President Jimmy Carter, however, had previously urged Kemp to step down as from his position as the state's chief elections officer citing concerns of over conflict of interest.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.