Besides a huge, angry-looking Trump baby blimp, President Donald Trump will be greeted by the British with a unique protest of an American song by Green Day which topped the charts in 2004 and is now trending in the United Kingdom over a decade later — ‘American Idiot.’

British protesters are campaigning for the song to become No. 1 on the UK charts to troll Trump ahead of his upcoming visit. So far, it’s caused a social media uproar and is skyrocketing to the top of UK charts.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Green Day's "American Idiot" has re-entered the top 3 on UK iTunes ahead of Trump's visit. — chart data (@chartdata) July 10, 2018

A “Get American Idiot to No. 1 for Trump’s UK Visit” Facebook page was even created for the campaign. They’re asking people to download and stream the song between July 6 to Thursday, July 12.

The campaign also exploded on Twitter urging users to add more fuel to its success. The campaign claims “American Idiot” hit No. 1 on Google Play. The song is also now No. 1 on the UK Amazon chart.

“American Idiot” is no stranger to the political scene as it was created a year after the Iraq War began when President George W. Bush was in office. It blasted the Bush administration as a critique of propaganda at the onset of a nearly decade-long war.

“I’m not a part of a redneck agenda, now everybody do the propaganda and sing along to the age of paranoia,” the song's lyrics say. “Welcome to a new kind of tension all across the alien nation where everything isn’t meant to be okay.”