BTS to speak at White House press briefing

The award-winning K-pop group has amassed an international fanbase.

Global K-pop sensation BTS will speak at the White House press briefing Tuesday before meeting with President Joe Biden to celebrate AANHPI Heritage Month.

In a closed meeting in the Oval Office, President Joe Biden and the music group plan to discuss Asian representation, inclusion and anti-Asian discrimination in the U.S.

The group will also give remarks at Tuesday's 2:30 p.m. press briefing alongside press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

BTS perform onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 01, 2019 in Las Vegas. Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE

This isn't the first time BTS has entered the political arena. The members of BTS were given the titles of special presidential envoys for future generations and culture by the United Nations to promote global diplomacy. The group spoke at the U.N. in September 2021.

BTS has amassed an international fanbase, selling out stadiums worldwide and winning awards from the MTV Video Music Awards, American Music Awards and more.