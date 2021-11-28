Build Back Better plan will be completed by Christmas, Klobuchar says

The senator appeared on ABC's "This Week" to discuss the economy.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she’s confident the Build Back Better plan will be completed by Christmas, though Republicans are still pushing back on the bill.

The Minnesota senator told "This Week" anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday that the Build Back Better Act would help create jobs, which is crucial right now considering current labor shortages.

"We've got workforce issues, and that's why this Build Back Better Act is so important," Klobuchar said. "We need people, we need kids to go into jobs that we have shortages. We don’t have a shortage of marketing degrees, we have a shortage of health care workers. We have a shortage of plumbers, electricians, construction workers, and this puts us on the right path."

The House passed the $1.7 trillion Build Back Better Act on Nov. 19. The legislation includes $555 billion for climate initiatives, $109 billion for universal pre-K, $150 billion for affordable housing and $167 billion for Medicare expansion. The vote fell largely across party lines, 220-213.

The bill now heads to the Senate, though Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Sen. Joe Manchin D-W.Va. -- key players in ensuring that the bill passes in the Senate -- have not agreed on the price tag of the bill.

President Joe Biden applauded the House for its passage of the Build Back Better Act and said in a statement it will help improve the economy.

"The United States House of Representatives passed the Build Back Better Act to take another giant step forward in carrying out my economic plan to create jobs, reduce costs, make our country more competitive, and give working people and the middle class a fighting chance," he said.

