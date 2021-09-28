Caitlyn Jenner says she'd run for office again, but GOP needs to be more inclusive

On "The View," Caitlyn Jenner says the GOP needs a facelift.

Caitlyn Jenner, a candidate in California's recent gubernatorial recall election, said Tuesday on "The View" that she would run for office again, advocating for greater inclusivity among "old school" Republicans who are hurting the party.

This month's attempted recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom failed by more than 24%, with some votes left to count. Jenner did not finish among the top 10 replacement candidates.

"Even though it didn't work out the way we wanted it to in the end, it was one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," Jenner said.

"Would I run again? Yes. I want to stay involved," she added. "But there's other things that I would like to do, and that is -- one is -- try to get the Republican Party to be more inclusive."

Jenner, a transgender woman, had defended former President Donald Trump while he was in office, but later she said she could no longer support him after he "relentlessly attacked" the trans community. She said on Tuesday that she thinks the media doesn't give Republicans a "fair break."

"Trump certainly had his messaging issues," Jenner said. "I will agree with you on that."

"He had an insurrection issue and a couple of impeachment issues as well," co-host Sunny Hostin added.

"We need better candidates," Jenner responded, adding that "old school" Republicans are hurting the party.

"Honestly," Jenner continued, "I feel like [they] are destroying the Republican Party in so many ways, they have to move on. There's got to be a next generation to come in, and I think they're out there. And I'm hopeful that they're out there, but we have to change, we have to do a better job."

Co-host Joy Behar asked Jenner her thoughts on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection in Washington.

"Did that bother you too?" she asked Jenner.

Jenner said that Jan. 6 "obviously wasn't right. And we can't have that in our country."

"We need to bring people together is what we need to do. We have a tendency in this country to put everybody in a box," she said. "And the Republican party needs to change, and to be honest with you, I am the poster child for change."