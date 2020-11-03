California 2020 election results

California is the most populous in the country and the Golden State is home to former Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

Presidential Election

House Election

There are 55 electoral votes at stake. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. PT.

State Significance

California is the most populous state in the country, which means it has the most electoral votes to give. With 55 electoral votes at stake, winning the Democratic stronghold's popular vote can put a candidate almost a fifth of the way to winning the 270 electoral votes required to win the election. The last Republican candidate to win the state was former President George H.W. Bush. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the state by 30 points in 2016.

*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.