California 2022 midterm election results

Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for reelection just a year after beating a recall vote.

Californians will vote Tuesday in races for the U.S. Senate -- in both a special and regular election -- and the House as well as the gubernatorial contest and other statewide offices.

Polls open at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. ET.

Ballots were mailed to the state's 22 million registered voters in October. Voters can also cast their ballot in-person on Election Day.

A predominately blue state, where Democratic voters outnumber Republican voters two-to-one, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Alex Padilla -- the two candidates at the top of the ticket -- face lesser-known opponents.

Newsom is being challenged by state Sen. Brian Dahle but is widely expected to win reelection. Last year, he handily beat an attempt to recall him from office, an effort driven largely by his COVID-19 policies.

A rising star in the Democratic Party, Newsom has been repeatedly pressed about a possible run for president in 2024. The governor has vowed to serve his full, four-year term if reelected, while Dahle has criticized Newsom for spending a lot of time campaigning out of state.

Padilla, appointed in 2021 to fill Vice President Kamala Harris' Senate seat, is running against Republican Mark Meuser. Because Padilla was appointed for his current term and is seeking reelection, he will be on the ballot twice in both a special and regular Senate race.

Other races to watch include a U.S. House race near Los Angeles, where Democrat Christy Smith is hoping to unseat Republican Rep. Mike Garcia, and the Los Angeles mayoral race, where Rep. Karen Bass faces Republican businessman Rick Caruso.

Voters will also consider a ballot measure to add a constitutional right related to reproduction, including the right to an abortion and the right to contraception, following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

