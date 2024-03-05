California 2024 primary election results

It's the most delegate-rich state in either nominating race.

California is holding its primary election for Democratic and Republican presidential candidates on Tuesday.

All active registered voters in the country's largest state will receive a vote-by-mail ballot, which must be postmarked by Election Day and received by March 12.

Polls are open for voters to cast their ballot in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The state capitol building in Sacramento, Calif. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

State significance

California has the largest amount of delegates up for grabs in a primary contest this year, which means it will be a big boost for the winning candidates.

For Republicans, 169 delegates are up for grabs. There is the potential for a "winner takes all" scenario, under rule changes by the California GOP, where a candidate will be awarded all delegates if they secure a majority of the statewide vote. If no candidate reaches that threshold, delegates will be awarded proportionally.

Polls have shown former President Donald Trump clearly leading the GOP field in California, according to 538's average.

Trump faced an effort to remove him from the state's GOP primary ballot under the 14th Amendment, because of Jan. 6, but he was kept on by California Secretary of State Shirley Weber, a Democrat. The U.S. Supreme Court later ruled that states can't disqualify candidates this way.

In the general election, California is a Democratic stronghold. A Republican hasn't won the state's Electoral College votes since 1988.

President Joe Biden won the state by nearly 30 points in 2020 and is expected to win his primary on Tuesday.