"They just don’t understand where this is coming from," she tells "This Week."

Canadians are 'perplexed' by tariffs, ambassador to the US says

In an interview on ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday, Canadian Ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman said Canadians are "perplexed" and "disappointed" by President Donald Trump's tariffs.

White House officials announced Saturday that Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada and 10% tariffs on goods from China.

They are expected to be implemented on Tuesday.

Hillman said there is "very strong demand" from Canadians towards their leaders to ensure they stand up to Trump.

"They just don’t understand where this is coming from, and probably there's a little bit of hurt," she said.

The U.S. and Canada have always had a "sense of common purpose," Hillman said, and Trump's actions constitute a significant heel turn.

"Our message is this is not something Canada wants to do," she said. "This is not a path we're interested in going down."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.