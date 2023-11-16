Capitol Police working to 'keep back' crowd 'violently' protesting outside DNC

Capitol Police did not state how many arrests were made.

Capitol Police said they are working to "keep back" 150 people who are "illegally and violently" protesting outside of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.

They said they were making arrests but didn't say how many. It appears, based on social media postings, that protesters are calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

Police officers wear gas masks as they keep watch outside the Democratic National Headquarters during a multi-denominational event hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America, IfNotNow Movement and Jewish Voice for Peace calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 15, 2023. Leah Millis/Reuters

Police and demonstrators argue at the entrance to the Democratic National Headquarters during a multi-denominational event hosted by the Democratic Socialists of America, IfNotNow Movement and Jewish Voice for Peace calling for a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Washington, D.C., Nov. 15, 2023. Leah Millis/Reuters

"Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE. Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area," Capitol Police said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.