Capitol Police working to 'keep back' crowd 'violently' protesting outside DNC
Capitol Police did not state how many arrests were made.
Capitol Police said they are working to "keep back" 150 people who are "illegally and violently" protesting outside of the Democratic National Committee in Washington, D.C.
They said they were making arrests but didn't say how many. It appears, based on social media postings, that protesters are calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East.
"Right now our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE. Officers are making arrests. All Members have been evacuated from the area. Please stay away from the area," Capitol Police said in a statement.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.