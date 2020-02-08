Klobuchar takes aim at Buttigieg in ABC News debate in New Hampshire "I'm not a political newcomer with no record," she added.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar didn't speak the most among rivals at Friday night's ABC News Democratic debate, but more than anyone else she went after former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg had been enjoying something of a victory lap since a strong showing at the controversial Iowa caucuses, which set off a tumultuous week for the Democrats that including President Donald Trump's State of the Union and his acquittal resulting from impeachment hearings.

Klobuchar, who along with fellow Democratic candidates Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, had to give up precious campaigning time in Iowa to be present in Washington for the Senate's Trump impeachment vote on Wednesday, and she turned the topic of impeachment to deliver a punctuated jab at Buttigieg.

"What you said, Pete, as you were campaigning through Iowa, as three of us were jurors in that impeachment hearing, you said it was exhausting to watch and you wanted to turn the channel and watch cartoons," Klobuchar said.

She went on to compare the two-term mayor's popularity with voters now to Trump's popularity in 2016.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar participates in the Democratic presidential primary debate in the Sullivan Arena at St. Anselm College on February 07, 2020 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

"It is easy to go after Washington because that's a popular thing to do," Klobuchar said. "[It] makes you look like a cool newcomer. I don't think that's what people want right now. We have a newcomer in the White House, and look where it got us. I think having some experience is a good thing."

"I'm not a political newcomer with no record," she added. "I have a record of fighting for people."

In a different moment, while in a discussion about the Affordable Care Act, Klobuchar launched another attack at Buttigieg, as well as Sanders and Warren.

"I keep listening to this same debate, and it is not real," she said. "It is not real, Bernie, because two-thirds of the Democrats in the Senate are not on your bill and because it would kick 149 million Americans off their current health insurance in four years. And let me say what else. Elizabeth wants to do it in two years. And Pete, you sent out a tweet just a few years ago that said affirmatively you are for Medicare for All. So I would like to point out that leadership is taking a position, looking at things and sticking with them."

Supporters of Sen. Amy Klobuchar rally outside of the Democratic Debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., Feb. 7, 2020. Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Her performance seemed to resonate with voters. Shortly after the debate ended, Klobuchar announced she had met her goal of raising $1 million before midnight.

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl said Klobuchar was having "her best debate."

"She's taking on her opponents, making contrasts, but also clearly articulating the case for her candidacy," Karl said.

ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran similarly said Klobuchar had her best debate.

"She's hit Buttigieg hard, and taken on Bernie to good effect as well. And she's done it while delivering her message -- that she is the most pragmatic, optimistic, centrist candidate on that stage," Moran added.

He noted it might be "too little, too late," but said, "she is shining here tonight."