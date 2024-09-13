The charges could be filed as soon as next week.

Charges expected in Iranian hack of Trump campaign: Sources

Federal prosecutors are expected to file criminal charges in connection with the alleged hack of emails from members of former President Donald Trump’s campaign, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

The charges in connection with the hack, which the U.S. government has attributed to Iran, could be filed as soon as next week, the sources said.

The Iranians allegedly gained access to data and files taken from the email accounts of Trump advisers, which included internal documents used to vet Trump's perspective running mate, the sources said.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump greets supporters prior to speaking during a campaign event at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Sept. 12, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP

The Washington Post first reported charges were expected.

The Trump campaign did not immediately comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.