Chef José Andrés and White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby Sunday on “This Week” with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 7, 2024.
José Andrés
World Central Kitchen Founder
Exclusive
John Kirby
White House National Security Communications Adviser
Plus, Martha Raddatz travels to Texas for a reunion with a group of soldiers who fought in the battle of Sadr City, Iraq, as they honor those who were lost 20 years ago on Black Sunday. The battle and its aftermath are recounted in her book and National Geographic miniseries, “The Long Road Home.”
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Sarah Isgur
The Dispatch Senior Editor
Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson
ABC News Contributor
Alex Burns
Politico Head of News
Susan Glasser
The New Yorker Staff Writer
And, astrophysicist and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Jedidah Isler discusses the science behind the upcoming total solar eclipse ahead of ABC News' “Eclipse Across America” special on Monday.
