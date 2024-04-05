This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, April 7, 2024.

Chef José Andrés and White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby Sunday on “This Week” with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz





José Andrés

World Central Kitchen Founder

Exclusive

John Kirby

White House National Security Communications Adviser

Plus, Martha Raddatz travels to Texas for a reunion with a group of soldiers who fought in the battle of Sadr City, Iraq, as they honor those who were lost 20 years ago on Black Sunday. The battle and its aftermath are recounted in her book and National Geographic miniseries, “The Long Road Home.”

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur

The Dispatch Senior Editor

Former Trump Justice Department Spokesperson

ABC News Contributor

Alex Burns

Politico Head of News

Susan Glasser

The New Yorker Staff Writer

And, astrophysicist and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Jedidah Isler discusses the science behind the upcoming total solar eclipse ahead of ABC News' “Eclipse Across America” special on Monday.

