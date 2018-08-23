Chelsea Clinton calls out National Enquirer for attacks against her mother

Aug 23, 2018, 9:29 PM ET
PHOTO: Chelsea Clinton delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia.Paul Morigi/Getty Images
Chelsea Clinton delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center on July 28, 2016 in Philadelphia.

In a pointed message about the negative coverage inflicted by the man who often chooses the cover of the National Enquirer each week -- and may now give information that could go against Trump's interests -- Chelsea Clinton called the tabloid out Thursday for the dozens of sensational covers about her mother, 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

She sarcastically lamented all of the scandals and health scares she never knew her mother endured.

Clinton tweeted after news broke Thursday that David Pecker, chief executive of a tabloid company and one of the president's longtime friends, was granted immunity by federal prosecutors in exchange for information on the president's former attorney Michael Cohen, a source told ABC News. Clinton reminded Twitter of some of the more exaggerated claims to have come from the tabloid, which was one of the first papers to endorse then-candidate Trump in the early months of 2016.

PHOTO: In this file photo dated Jan. 31, 2014, David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer, addresses those attending the Shape & Mens Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York.Marion Curtis/AP, FILE
In this file photo dated Jan. 31, 2014, David Pecker, Chairman and CEO of American Media, which publishes the National Enquirer, addresses those attending the Shape & Men's Fitness Super Bowl Party in New York.

One headline claims that Clinton gained 103 pounds. Another asserts that she has just six months to live -- and another, in the Globe, says she suffered two secret strokes during her campaign.

According to POLITICO, Clinton, Trump or another presidential candidate appeared on the Enquirer cover more than 20 times in 2016. During the presidential election cycle, Pecker wrote the covers off as a business strategy -- pro-Trump and anti-Hillary covers made sales "pop," sometimes by more than 20 percent, he told the NY Post.

PHOTO: Chelsea Clinton discusses her new childrens book She Persisted Around the World, on Good Morning America, March 6, 2018.Paula Lobo/ABC
Chelsea Clinton discusses her new children's book "She Persisted Around the World," on "Good Morning America," March 6, 2018.

Trump, who has known Pecker for years, has frequently complimented the tabloid, and at one point suggested it should receive the Pulitzer Prize.

