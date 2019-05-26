Cheney won't respond to tweet about Biden, says she supports Trump's N. Korea policy

Rep. Liz Cheney, the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, refused to directly respond to President Donald Trump's Saturday night tweet praising North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden, instead saying that Trump is "doing the right thing in terms of the policy" with North Korea.

On "This Week," co-anchor Martha Raddatz asked Cheney three times for a response to the tweet, in which Trump said he "smiled when (Kim) called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual," perhaps to send the U.S. president "a signal." Cheney refuses to respond to Trump tweet praising Kim Jong Un's criticism of Biden

North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Biden a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2019

"What do you think about what the president said there about a murderous dictator?" Raddatz asked Sunday.

"You know, I think that what we have seen so far with this president with respect for North Korea is that he's doing the right thing in terms of the policy. North Korea has for years, through presidencies of Republicans and Democrats, gone through the exact same steps where they try to make false promises and they get concessions from the United States and they continue their program," she said.

"I think that what we have seen so far with this president with respect to North Korea is that he’s doing the right thing in terms of the policy," Rep. Liz Cheney says when asked about Trump's tweet defending Kim Jong Un and attacking Biden https://t.co/yu9cg1wR3i pic.twitter.com/lnw1BfQzcX — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 26, 2019

"Let's go to that tweet. Can we go back to that tweet?" Raddatz asked. "What this president has done is say, we're not going to do that. We're going to require complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization."

Cheney again didn't answer, saying, "He's walked away from the table. The North Koreans wouldn't comply. So I would say you got to judge based on actions. You got to look where we are today, and where we are today is the president walked away. He was not willing to accept a phony deal which too many of his predecessors have been."

Raddatz noted there still hasn't been significant progress toward denuclearization, and again asked for a response to the tweet.

"Is that the right way to do things?" she said.

"My view, Martha, is that we are doing the right thing in terms of the policy towards North Korea," Cheney said.

