Pelosi says Trump's family needs to stage 'an intervention'

May 23, 2019, 11:31 AM ET
PHOTO: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gives her weekly press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., May 23, 2019.PlayMandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images
WATCH Democrats believe Trump is 'engaged in a cover-up': Pelosi

A day after President Donald Trump walked out of a meeting with congressional Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared emboldened by the fracas, capitalizing on the showdown to move past her party’s growing divisions regarding the prospect of impeaching the president.

“He pulled a stunt,” Pelosi told reporters at a news conference in the Capitol Thursday. "The president has a bag of tricks … for certain occasions. He’s a master of distraction."

Pelosi said she believes the president wants to goad congressional Democrats into launching an impeachment inquiry prematurely, which could doom Democrats in the eyes of an electorate that watches with curiosity.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 22, 2019. ABC News
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, May 22, 2019.

"What really got to him was these court cases and the House Democratic Caucus has not passed impeachment and that’s where he wants us to be," she said.

Pelosi said she continues to pray for Trump, and believes he needs "an intervention."

“Now this time, another temper tantrum,” she said. “I wish that his family or his staff would have an intervention for the good of the country.”

Trump gave his version in a tweet Thursday morning.

Even though the president has ruled out cooperating on advancing bipartisan legislation until Democrats end their investigations into him and his administration, Democrats insist they are committed to salvaging an infrastructure package and stand ready and willing to work with Trump.

