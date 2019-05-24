On Friday, President Trump flies halfway around the world to Japan where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the Japanese plan to treat Trump to lavish dinners, a golf outing, sumo wrestling tournament, and a VIP ticket to the enthronement of the new emperor

But while it might seem like a Memorial Day weekend trip full of fun and games for the president, Tokyo hopes that by rolling out the red carpet, they will get one step closer to a favorable trade deal and strengthen security ties to the U.S. during a time of tension and uncertainty in the region.

“Prime Minister Abe, you’ll remember, was the first world leader to meet with President Trump. And now, President Trump is going to be the first world leader to meet with the new emperor,” a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the visit. “So they’ll have plenty of substance to discuss and some things to announce as well.”

The high profile diplomatic visit comes as Abe is hoping to put his best foot forward with the United States ahead of an election in Japan, and the city of Osaka will be hosting the G20 with leaders from around the world.

Trump and Abe have had a long time friendly relationship. Most recently, Abe traveled to Washington to spend a weekend with Trump. The two discussed updates to a potential bilateral trade deal, played golf and celebrated First Lady Melania Trump’s birthday with a private dinner.

“I don’t think there's going to be any major breakthrough, we're not going to see a trade deal come out of this and we aren't going to see any major developments,” Shihoko Goto, a Japan expert at the Wilson Center said. “This is a highly symbolic diplomatic engagement, but it's an important one so Japan is seen as a reliable partner.”

Here are the five things you need to know about the president’s trip.

Golf with Abe

Since President Trump entered office, Prime Minister Abe has emerged as one of the closest allies not only in Asia, but the world. While traditional allies were hesitant to roll out the red carpet for the Trump administration, Abe immediately sought out a friendship and diplomatic relationship with Trump.

The two world leaders have spoken over the phone over forty times, and the president has invited Abe to the United States for special visits to Mar-a-Lago and the White House.

On Sunday morning, the two leaders plan to head to the suburbs of Tokyo, per a Japanese official, where they will play a round of their favorite sport, golf.

Golf has played an outsized role in the diplomatic relationship between Trump and Abe. Soon after Trump was elected, Abe gifted him a set of gold golf clubs, and the two have played multiple rounds of golf together.

Sunday’s round will be a chance for the two leaders to speak privately about pressing issues like North Korea, Trump’s trade war with China, and a potential bilateral trade deal with Japan.

President presents "Trump Cup" at sumo wrestling match

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has invited President Trump to join him for the final round of wrestling matches at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament at Ryogoku Kokugikan stadium.

The event, attended by more than 1,000 people, allows the Japanese to showcase traditional culture that dates back to the 17th century. But professional wrestling also happens to be one of President Trump’s favorite pastimes. Before he moved into the White House, Trump made it into the WWE Hall of Fame and even entered the ring to fight with WWE owner Vince McMahon and, with some dramatic flair, shave McMahon’s head.

Trump will present the winner’s trophy, named after the emperor, but he will also present what the Japanese media have called the “Trump Cup.”

“I’ve always found that fascinating,” Trump said about Sumo wrestling last month. He added that it is “something I’ll enjoy very much.”

The president said last month he was convinced to attend the tournament after Abe described as bigger than the Super Bowl in Japan.

But ahead of the event, the Japanese have raised concerns not only about event security but about the president’s willingness to adhere to traditional norms.

While most attendees will sit cross-legged on a floor cushion, Trump will sit likely be seated in a ringside chair.

Emperor's enthronement

On Monday morning, President Trump will have the opportunity to witness an incredibly rare moment for the Japanese: the new emperor’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

In April, Emperor Akihito abdicated, allowing his son, Naruhito, to take control as the 126th person to sit on the throne.

Trump will be the first leader to meet with the new emperor Naruhito and his wife, Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat since he inherited the throne.

The role of emperor, like the role of the Queen of England, is largely ceremonial but has played an important role during moments of crisis in Japan. Akihito was a popular leader in the country, and his son is expected to usher in a new era of modernity. That era, named “Reiwa,” stands for auspiciousness and harmony.

Trump and Abe talk North Korea

Following the pomp and circumstance of the emperor’s enthronement, Trump and Abe are expected to spend time discussing two of the most pressing issues for the U.S.-Japan relations, North Korea and trade.

The threat of North Korea looms large over the island nation of Japan, which largely depends on the United States to help with defense. The Japanese have played a critical role in helping the United States monitor and surveil North Korean ships in the Pacific and have offered their guidance to Trump as he continues to have talks with the hermit nation about nuclear non-proliferation.

But the Japanese have been skeptical of some of Trump’s goals. For one, the Japanese are concerned that the United States will strike a nuclear deal with North Korea that leaves them at risk. Trump could push for North Korea to give up their intercontinental ballistic missiles, which can reach America while allowing Kim Jong Un to keep firing off short-range missiles with Japan right in the line of fire.

Abe is hopeful that like Trump, he too can meet with Kim Jong Un for a summit. So far, the Japanese have been left out of talks with Kim Jong Un, but they have advised Trump to convey to Kim their concerns about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, and their desire for abductees to be returned.

The Government of Japan is arranging a meeting with President Trump, Prime Minister Abe, and family members of Japanese people abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

Trump has raised the issue with Kim Jong Un on behalf of the Japanese, but so far has not had any luck with securing their release.

Trade deal?

Top negotiators for the United States and Japan met ahead of President Trump’s trip to Tokyo to discuss a potential bilateral trade deal.

A potential deal would stave off tariffs on Japanese cars and also allow the American agricultural industry more access to Japan.

The United States currently holds a $60 billion trade deficit with Japan.

Soon after taking office, President Trump pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal negotiated under President Barack Obama with 12 other countries like Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Japan has hoped that the United States would return to the alliance, but Trump has made it clear he has no interest.

Abe has worked hard to have a personal rapport with Trump, but so far has not shown much for his efforts.

The U.S. has slapped tariffs on Japanese steel and aluminum and has threatened to tariff popular Japanese cars like Honda and Toyota. The president decided to delay his decision on foreign car tariffs ahead of the May 18 deadline for him to make a decision while negotiations are still underway.

Trump has said he could sign a deal while he is in Japan, but experts say it’s unlikely this trip will offer anything concrete on trade. Still, in a briefing with reporters, White House officials said there could be announcements from the United States over the course of the weekend.

"With so many opportunities for engagement, there appears to be less emphasis this time on concrete deliverables or joint statements and much more emphasis on demonstrating the strength of the U.S.-Japan relationship" Nicholas Szechenyi Japan Chair at Center for Strategic and International Studies. "But there are also issues that require a lot of coordination, North Korea and trade among them. So it will be an interesting dynamic surrounding the visit."